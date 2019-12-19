'I lived in a sewer'
Homeless man Dirk Holding spent months in a Brighton sewer

Dirk Holding has spent much of the last 40 years homeless.

Since running away from an unhappy home situation at the age of 10, the 51-year-old has slept on the streets, in a park and, for four months, in a sewer in Brighton.

Helped by the charity Sussex Homeless Support, Dirk is now working as a volunteer to help others on the street.

