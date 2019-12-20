Flooding causes disruption across the South East

Media player
Roads and trains in Kent, Surrey and Sussex are closed by rain
About 36 hours of heavy rain has caused widespread disruption across the South East.
The M23 was closed in both directions after it flooded near Gatwick, and flooded tracks, landslips and a fallen tree have hit rail services.
With more rain forecast, several weather warnings are in place.
20 Dec 2019
