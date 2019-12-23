Cliff collapses following heavy rain

Media player
Warning to walkers after a large rock fall in Seaford.
Coastguards are warning Christmas walkers to take extra care when walking after this week's heavy rain.
It has made the chalk cliffs very unstable.
This collapse at Seaford was captured on camera by Gavin Wilyman.
23 Dec 2019
