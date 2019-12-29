Missing firefighter has 'distinctive walk'
Anthony Knott: CCTV shows missing firefighter's 'distinctive' walk

London firefighter Anthony Knott has not been seen since he disappeared during a work night out more than a week ago.

The 33-year-old was touring pubs in Lewes, East Sussex, with colleagues on 20 December.

Sussex Police, which has been searching the River Ouse and a nearby outdoor swimming pool, hope Mr Knott's "distinctive walk" will jog someone's memory and help them piece together his movements.

  • 29 Dec 2019