'I think she sprinkled magic dust'

Lottery winner feels dead mother helped with £1m prize
Lizbet Ramus has had a wonderful Christmas.
On Boxing Day she found she had won £1m on the Christmas Eve EuroMillions.
She believes the spirit of her dead mother Lavender might have played a part.
02 Jan 2020
