'I think she sprinkled magic dust'
Lottery winner feels dead mother helped with £1m prize

Lizbet Ramus has had a wonderful Christmas.

On Boxing Day she found she had won £1m on the Christmas Eve EuroMillions.

She believes the spirit of her dead mother Lavender might have played a part.

  • 02 Jan 2020
