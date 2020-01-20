Is commercial foraging damaging the environment

Video

Mushrooms, cockles and sea kale are among the species being harvested for the UK's restaurants.

By law, you must have the landowner's permission before gathering wild food.

But with big money to be made, much of the foraged food which finds its way onto diners' plates has been collected illegally.

You can see the full report on Inside Out South East on BBC1 at 19:30 GMT on 20 January.