Teenage birdwatcher: 'It's a real passion for me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Why I'm getting teenagers into birdwatching'

A-level student Mya Bambrick is campaigning to encourage more young people to take up birdwatching.

The 17-year-old from Crawley, West Sussex, gives talks to other children and has set up a wildlife garden in her school.

"It's really important to get the next generation involved," she said.

  • 11 Feb 2020
Go to next video: Why did these birds 'drop dead from the sky'?