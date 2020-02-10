Hastings lifeboat nearly capsizes
Storm Ciara: Hastings lifeboat battles through waves

The crew of Hastings lifeboat were called out to a surfer who had gone missing during Storm Ciara.

The lifeboat itself struggled through the waves, at one point nearly capsizing.

The surfer was later found conscious by rescuers about six miles away from where he entered the water.

