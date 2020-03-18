Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm 110 and I've enjoyed every moment.'
May Willis was born in 1910, has lived through two World Wars and has been retired for almost half a century.
The Bexhill resident still lives independently, has never smoked or drunk alcohol and is one of the oldest people in the UK.
She celebrates her 110th birthday today.
-
18 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window