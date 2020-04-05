'The flowers don't know it's a lockdown'

Video

Horticulturalist Ben Cross has grown a bumper crop of flowers, but was worried that they would go to waste as his florists and wholesalers has closed due to the coronavirus.

So instead he's teamed up with a supermarket to send his blooms to frontline NHS workers with their food orders.

Ben, who runs Crosslands Flower Nursery near Bognor Regis, West Sussex, says it's more important than ever to support British blooms and that his family business plan to keep providing them.

Video journalist: Jon Cuthill

This story was filmed using safe social distancing precautions.