The lockdown garden railway
Eastbourne man builds railway in his garden

Adrian Backshall has used the lockdown to finish a remarkable project.

The retired British Rail worker has built a 30ft railway in his back garden in Eastbourne, complete with hand-cranked wagon.

He is now in negotiations with his wife Ruth, in a bid to extend the line by 45ft to the end of the garden.

  • 30 Apr 2020
