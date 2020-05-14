Media player
Coronavirus: Inside an intensive care unit
Medics say they fear a potential second wave of coronavirus cases, as lockdown measures start to relax.
The BBC was given exclusive access to an intensive care unit at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, to see how front-line workers are coping.
Senior staff nurse Sarah Parker said the idea the situation could continue for months was "terrifying".
The BBC is paying for the replacement of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that South East Today's Health Correspondent Mark Norman and camera operator Andrew Marshall were given.
14 May 2020
