'Terrified' shop staff threatened by gunman

Video

CCTV footage has been released by Sussex Police after a man armed with a silver gun threatened shop staff.

The man walked into the Tesco Express store in Shoreham at about 06:30 BST on 15 May, police said.

He grabbed some cash before running out of the shop and up Eastern Avenue.

Det Sgt Andy Ricks said: "This was a terrifying incident. I am hoping that someone may recognise the distinctive beanie hat or the green jacket worn by the suspect."

Two men, aged 30 and 38, from Shoreham, were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and have been released on bail until 12 June.