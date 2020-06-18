'You don't realise how important we are'
On the buses: key workers keeping people moving

Bus driver Yousif Derias said within a week of lockdown being introduced, buses were almost running empty.

Initially it was just other key workers using public transport, but now more bus passengers are slowly drifting back in Brighton and Hove.

He said it was nice knowing he was one of those who worked through lockdown, adding: "You don't realise how important we are until this kicked off."

