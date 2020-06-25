Media player
Covid-19: Woman leaves Worthing hospice after recovery
An 83-year-old woman who was transferred to a hospice to be given end-of-life care after contracting coronavirus has made a recovery.
Pam Baisden was sent to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, in Worthing, leaving her family to fear the worst.
However, Mrs Baisden recovered to such an extent she is now recuperating at home with her husband.
25 Jun 2020
