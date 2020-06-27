Media player
Lockdown solution: 'It's a big moment for both of us'
Two care homes in East Sussex have come up with an imaginative way for residents to see their families during lockdown.
The Hastings Court care home and Beechwood Grove in Eastbourne, have erected specially-adapted cabins in their grounds with Perspex screens.
Malcom Hague from Oakland Care said: "Our residents have not had a lot of face-to-face contact and loneliness can creep in."
27 Jun 2020
