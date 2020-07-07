Pride celebrations go ahead in digital format

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brighton Pride: 'We've been forced into a digital world'
Due to coronavirus Brighton Pride has been unable to take place in its usual fashion, but organisers have refused to give up on the event.
The festival, which celebrates it's 30th anniversary this year and usually attracts huge crowds, has now become a livestream event.
Director of Brighton Pride Paul Kemp said: "We just want everyone to engage with this event."
07 Jul 2020
