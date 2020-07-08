Charity provides laptops for schools
Merstham pupils given laptops by Business2Schools

With schools teaching remotely during lockdown, some families have struggled to find the technology their children need to keep up.

The government has allocated 200,000 laptops to those pupils most in need.

But the charity Business2Schools has also stepped in, with a school in Surrey among the latest to benefit from the loan of reconditioned kit donated by companies.

