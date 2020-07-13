Father's plea for fresh inquiry into son's murder

Video

It is a murder investigation that has gone unsolved for 39 years.

Vishal Mehrotra was just eight years old when he vanished from the streets of London in 1981. His partial remains were found seven months later in Sussex countryside.

Now his father Vishambar has said his murder must be fully re-investigated after labelling information obtained by the BBC a "major revelation".

A man jailed for sexual abuse of children revealed he wrote a report in 1983 about caring for Asian children in the UK that he titled "Vishal".

Sussex Police said they would not disclose any details of fresh information considered in 2019 but said the inquiries they carried out in relation to it were thorough

A spokesman added: "The case remains unresolved and like all such cases is subject of regular assessment every two years to establish if there are any potential new lines of inquiry.

"Even after nearly 40 years, we will continue to take any opportunity to pursue any new lines of enquiry that might lead to justice being obtained for Vishal and his family."