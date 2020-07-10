Flypast marks Dame Vera Lynn's funeral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dame Vera Lynn: Spitfires fly over singer's home

A Battle of Britain flypast marked the funeral procession of Dame Vera Lynn as it left her home.

The singer, who died in June at the age of 103, was known as the Forces' Sweetheart because of her performances on the front line during World War 2.

Two Spitfires flew over the funeral cortege as it left the home in Ditchling, East Sussex.

  • 10 Jul 2020
Go to next video: Dame Vera Lynn in 'Sincerely Yours'