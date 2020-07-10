Media player
Dame Vera Lynn: Funeral held for 'Forces' Sweetheart'
The funeral of wartime singer Dame Vera Lynn has taken place.
She died in June at the age of 103.
People lined the streets of her home town of Ditchling, East Sussex, to pay their respects to the woman who came to be known as the Forces' Sweetheart.
