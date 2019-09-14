The parkour group STORROR has spent the last decade building its YouTube audience, and now has more than 6.5m subscribers for their striking videos.

Filmed in cities around the world, the group was recently asked to construct stunts and have performed in an action film by director Michael Bay.

The seven-strong group, based in Sussex, say it has taken 15 years for them to achieve their level of skill and agility, and that young people wanting to take up the sport should learn from experts "from the ground up".