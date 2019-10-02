A man who admits to having no artistic talent has raised more than £20,000 for charity and received thousands of requests for his portraits of people's pets.

Phil Heckels from Worthing, West Sussex, drew a picture of the family dog while playing with his young son, and posted the picture as the work of fictitious artist "Hercule van Wolfwinkle".

He started receiving requests from other pet owners, which were further bolstered when his story was featured in the news.

Mr Heckles "gave up counting" when he saw that he had received at least 3,500 requests for pet portraits.

Video by Bob Dale and Tom Darby