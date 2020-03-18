An "absolutely horrifying" amount of roadside litter has driven an 84-year-old woman to develop an "obsession" with cleaning up her local area.

Ursula Pethick, from Robertsbridge, East Sussex, has been out almost daily since March, in all weathers.

The retired psychotherapist said: "As long as I can walk, bend, and pick things up I will carry on doing it."

Ursula Pethick was convicted after an Extinction Rebellion protest in September 2019 and was given an 18-month conditional discharge.

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner