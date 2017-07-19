When the Henderson family noticed their cats' food disappearing overnight, they were mystified.

The culprit soon revealed himself though, much to Zoe Henderson's surprise when she found a badger at her bedside at her home in Saltdean, East Sussex, in the early hours of the morning.

Since then, the badger, nicknamed Bertie, has been caught on CCTV visiting their family's home half a dozen times within a fortnight.

Mrs Henderson's husband, Bruce, said: "It's good fun. The only downside is he's a bit smelly. It's definitely a case of steam cleaning the kitchen after he's left for the day."