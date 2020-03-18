A pensioner who turns 111 next month has revealed the secrets to living to a ripe old age - no smoking, no alcohol and plenty of chocolate.

Born in 1910, May Willis, who lives in Bexhill, East Sussex, is looking forward to renewing old friendships once lockdown ends after recently having a Covid-19 jab.

She urged others to have the vaccine: "It doesn't cost anything and it helps stop things spreading."

And as she prepares to mark her 111th birthday, she offered a hopeful message: "Life's too short. Make the most of what you've got."

Video producer: Stuart Maisner