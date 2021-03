Hairdresser Zoe Grimes led a healthy and active life until summer last year when a sudden seizure turned her life upside down.

The mother-of-three suffers up to 20 seizures a day and has had to quit work, due to being diagnosed with non-epileptic attack disorder (Nead).

The 31-year-old, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, is now trying to raise awareness of how debilitating the condition can be.