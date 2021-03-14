One man was arrested and eight people were fined at a vigil in Brighton to mourn Sarah Everard.

About 200 people gathered at Valley Gardens in the city on Saturday evening to pay tribute to the 33-year-old.

As the situation deteriorated at another vigil in London, officers in Brighton also struggled to disperse the crowd, with some people heard shouting "shame on you".

Sussex Police said officers had to take "necessary and proportionate enforcement action".