Theatres across the UK have been closed for a year due to lockdown restrictions.

Not only have audiences not been able to access live performances but community work, such as workshops for those with mental health issues, have also had to stop.

Louise Wrigglesford, community and outreach manager of Chichester Festival Theatre, said: "I know we can bring the theatre back and I know we can fill it."

Video journalists: Ben Moore and Marcus Gaines