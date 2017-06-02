Forget tea on the lawn, pressed slacks and the genteel clacking of balls, croquet is enjoying a modern comeback.

As the new season begins, Chichester and Fishbourne Croquet Club say they have been inundated with requests for membership over the last year, and want to attract younger players.

There are about 200 clubs in the UK and interest in the sport is growing, leading to new techniques and more aggressive play becoming the norm.

It follows a lockdown boom in the sales of garden croquet sets.

Video Journalist: Ben Moore