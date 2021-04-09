Prince Philip, who has died aged 99, will be remembered for his visits to landmarks across the South East.

His appearances included opening Brighton's i360 tower with one of his trademark quips, and he also unveiled an extension to Chatham's naval war memorial.

After serving with distinction in World War Two, the Duke of Edinburgh was committed to remembering Britain's war dead.

He described his visit to the war memorial in Medway as a "particularly proud" moment.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.