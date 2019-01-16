A man who used his mother's car to lead police in a high speed pursuit around Brighton has avoided jail.

Andrew Smith, 22, did not have a licence and was caught doing 70mph in a 30mph zone and ignoring red lights.

He was stopped by police as he drove the wrong way on a slip road leading to the A27.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking at Lewes Crown Court, and was sentenced to eight months, suspended for two years, with a three-year driving ban.