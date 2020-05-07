Wildlife rescuers were called to escort a mother and her 14 ducklings across a busy road to a pond.

The family of ducks were spotted in a caravan park near Uckfield, East Sussex.

A team from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) stopped traffic and made sure the ducks reached their home unscathed.

Trevor Weeks, rescue co-ordinator for WRAS, said: "Everything went like clockwork and we only had to stop traffic for a very short period of time."