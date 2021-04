Justin Greenland is a first-time voter from Hastings, East Sussex, who has been homeless and has struggled with his own mental health.

Ahead of the local elections next week, the 18-year-old said mental health was an important issue when considering his vote.

He said: "It's not easy to find support. Everyone has their own story and everyone deserves to be heard."

Video Journalists: Yetunde Yusuf and Thomas Smith