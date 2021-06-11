A man who mowed down an off-duty traffic warden following a row has been cleared of attempting to murder him.

Arthur McGhie was caught on camera driving into Steven Smith who was flung into a hedge but escaped with minor injuries.

McGhie then followed up the assault by punching Mr Smith before driving off in his damaged car in Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

At Hove Crown Court, McGhie was cleared of attempted murder but convicted of charges, including causing actual bodily harm and dangerous driving. He will be sentenced in September.