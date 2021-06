Vandals smashed a football club defibrillator kit hours after Danish international Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in a game.

Buxted FC in East Sussex said the damage, caught on CCTV in the early hours of Sunday, was "disgusting".

Footage has been posted on the club's Twitter account and viewed more than 950,000 times.

Sussex Police said officers have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing criminal damage.