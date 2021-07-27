A lorry driver has been filmed on camera texting on his phone moments before he crashed into a broken-down van.

Derek Holland, 59, of Sutton Avenue, Seaford crashed into the van on the A27, in East Sussex, injuring three people.

When Sussex Police examined footage from Holland's cab cameras they found he had also taken both hands off the wheel to peel a banana while driving.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years and disqualified from driving for 57 months.

