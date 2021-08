Footage shows a mother partying as her daughter was left alone to starve to death.

Verphy Kudi has been jailed over the death of 20-month-old Asiah Kudi, who was left at her Brighton flat for six days as she celebrated her 18th birthday in December 2019.

The 19-year-old has been jailed for nine years after admitting manslaughter.

