At just four years old, Autumn California Bailey is already a skateboarding success with more than 120,000 Instagram followers.

Autumn, from Brighton, has been inspired by the Olympic performance of Sky Brown and has dreams of competing in future games.

She told the BBC she wants to be "a ballerina and a pro skater", adding: "Skateboarding is my favourite thing on the planet because it makes me feel like I'm flying."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner