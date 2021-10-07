A medical student who threw sulphuric acid over his former girlfriend while disguised as a woman has been jailed for 11 years.

Milad Rouf, 25, attacked Rym Alaoui after the junior doctor answered the door of her home in Steine Gardens, Brighton, on 20 May.

The attack happened six weeks after Dr Alaoui had broken up with him, Lewes Crown Court heard.

The victim, who is in her twenties, was left with life-changing injuries.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk