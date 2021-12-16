The parents of two sisters killed in a crash in Brighton in 1999 are hopeful new information uncovered by a BBC investigation could bring them closure.

Margaret Kensett, 20, and sister Lena, 25, had been given a lift home by two men after a night out in Brighton.

The car they were in hit a lamppost, destroying one side of the vehicle and killing the sisters early on 22 October 1999.

Their parents Maggie and Len Kensett hope a review of the case by Sussex Police will lead to justice for them.

Mrs Kensett said: "I don't think they had any dignity in their death. That's the sadness for me. Even now I think, 'God, did that really happen'."