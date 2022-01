Zookeeper Thea says she now has her dream job - 15 years after being junior 'keeper for the day' at the zoo she works at.

The 22-year-old looks after animals at Drusillas Park, near Alfriston, East Sussex.

She said: "I live my dream every single day. Zookeeping means the world to me."

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.