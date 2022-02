Shlomo is a beatboxer who has performed with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Bjork and Damon Albarn.

But, after struggling with depression and PTSD, he decided he had to take a step back from the limelight.

Shlomo, from Fleet, Hampshire, is now drawing on his experience with a show for families, most recently staged in Sussex and Kent, showing how beatboxing can help with children's mental health.

Video journalist: Tim Everest