The world's oldest aquarium is celebrating its 150th birthday.

Sea Life Brighton was built in 1872 by Eugenius Birch, who also designed the city's West Pier.

The project cost £133,000 - the equivalent to about £5.5m today.

Birch's original design incorporated archways, detailed stonework and columns influenced by Gothic and Pompeian design.

He also built statues made from Bath stone, red Edinburgh granite and green marble.