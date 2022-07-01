The wife of a man attacked in a park by three teenagers has told how he can now no longer talk, dance or play football.

Alan Willson, 47, was found with catastrophic head injuries in Longcroft Park, Worthing, West Sussex, on 4 April 2021.

At Hove Crown Court on Thursday, George Tilley, 14, Archie Tilley, 16, and Harry Furlong, 18, were sentenced, having been found guilty in May.

Speaking of the impact the attack has had on her husband, Mrs Willson said his injuries have been life-changing.