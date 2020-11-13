A project that provides a creative space for children and their families has been described as a "life saver".

Project Art Works, based in Hastings, East Sussex, is open at weekends and school holidays for children with complex support needs.

Children in Need is donating £93,000 to the charity over three years to continue its work.

Rebecca, whose seven-year-old twins have attended the art sessions for four years, said: "As a family we struggle to find inclusive activities for both children. It's a lovely opportunity for them to participate together."

Video Journalist: Stuart Maisner