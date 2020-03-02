A Sussex businesswoman has warned of the dangers of falling victim to fraudsters after her social media was targeted by scammers.

Caroline Donoghue, from Polegate, lost access to the TikTok account for her dog grooming business, which had 145,000 followers, after she clicked a link to verify her profile.

She had been using the account to share videos and livestreams of her work for the last two years, but a scammer has now demanded she pays £300 to have it back.

TikTok said they are committed to protecting the safety of their community.