The UK's tallest Christmas tree - standing at 37m (121ft) - has been decorated with 1,800 energy saving light bulbs.

The tree, at Wakehurst in Ardingly, West Sussex, forms the centrepiece of the stately home's winter lantern trail.

The festival features more than 1,000 paper lanterns, hand made by local volunteers as part of a new scenic route through the wild botanic garden.

The event, which started on 24 November, runs throughout the festive period.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk