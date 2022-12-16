Sussex runner on course to cover 2,022 for men's mental health
A Sussex runner is on course to cover 2,022 miles this year, to raise awareness of suicide and men's mental health.
Henry Ainsley - also known as the Bearded Runner - was in a deep depression following the deaths of his brother, uncle and close friend, who all died by suicide in a single year.
Weighing 17 stone (108kg), he turned to running and has since raised more than £75,000 for charity.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.