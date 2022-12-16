A Sussex runner is on course to cover 2,022 miles this year, to raise awareness of suicide and men's mental health.

Henry Ainsley - also known as the Bearded Runner - was in a deep depression following the deaths of his brother, uncle and close friend, who all died by suicide in a single year.

Weighing 17 stone (108kg), he turned to running and has since raised more than £75,000 for charity.

