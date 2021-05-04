A woman who gave up a career in the police said becoming an apprentice bricklayer was a "fantastic move".

Jennifer Kehoe from Hove worked for Sussex Police for eight years.

She is now splitting her time between a training hub in Tamworth and a building site in Chichester.

She said: "I'm the only female on site which came as quite a shock. The only way for things to improve in terms of equality is for women to get on board."

Video journalist: Stuart Maisner